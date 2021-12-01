Russia / Ukraine risks mounting, Russie warns Nato not to cross redlines

The Western military alliance NATO have met to discuss Moscow’s intentions for massing troops on the border with the former Soviet republic, Ukraine.

The United States and Britain warned Russia on Tuesday over any new military aggression. Vladimir Putin has responded by warning Nato countries that deploying weapons or soldiers to Ukraine would cross a “red line” for Russia. Putin has promised a strong response, including a potential deployment of Russian missiles targeting Europe.

Tensions have escalated following an amassing of around 100,000 Russian troops, as well as tanks, artillery, and even short-range ballistic missiles, within striking distance of Ukraine. The markets are therefore keeping a watchful eye over this situation while the US and Ukraine warn that the threat of a Russian offensive this winter remains very real.

The failing ceasefire agreement and a worsening political climate is raising tensions while in Riga, the capital of Latvia, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, explained that the west was on alert over Russia’s “increasingly bellicose rhetoric” and “unusual” troop movements.

“Any escalatory actions by Russia would be a great concern to the United States … and any renewed aggression would trigger serious consequences,” he told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s talks.

Moscow has since dismissed as inflammatory Ukraine’s suggestions that it is preparing for an attack, said it does not threaten anyone and defended its right to deploy troops on its own territory as it wishes.

Russian officials has said that they had been forced to send troops to the borders with Ukraine and Belarus because of Nato’s aggressive posture.