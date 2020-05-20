Russia: Sharper contraction and further rate cuts – Standard Chartered

Economists at Standard Chartered Bank lower the 2020 Russia GDP forecast to -5.0% (from -1.5%)and raise the 2021 forecast to 3.5% (from 1.2%). Nordea and Credit Suisse have just released USD/RUB forecasts.
Key quotes
“In light of the scale of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the likely impact on businesses and households of the prolonged lockdown, we lower our growth forecast for 2020 to -5.0% from -1.5% previously.”
“Assuming no secondary epidemic emerges, the Russian economy should begin to gradually return to normality in H2, although depressed global oil prices will continue to cap oil export revenues. We see stronger growth in 2021 of 3.5% (1.2% previously) due to positive base effects.”
“With a third package of economic support measures due to be announced in early June, we expect the fiscal deficit to widen to 5.0% of GDP this year (from 3.5% previously).”
“We see scope for more action from the Russian central bank, and now expect a further 75bps of rate cuts, taking the key rate down to 4.75% by end-2020 (versus 5.50% previously).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marches toward 1.10 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has hit a new two-week high closer to 1.10 as the safe-haven dollar is falling while stocks rise. Markets have shrugged off concerns about the vaccine and are encouraged by Fed support. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.23 USD weakness, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1743-42 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.