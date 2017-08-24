Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on mission near S.Korea, Japan - RTRS

The latest headlines reviving geopolitical tensions, cite that Russia has sent nuclear-capable strategic bombers on mission over the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, Reuters reports.

The bombers were escorted by South Korean and Japanese military jets.

According to Reuters, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement the Tupolev-95MS bombers, code named "Bears" by NATO, flew over neutral waters and were accompanied by Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets and A-50 early warning and control aircraft.

However, no further details are provided over when or why the mission took place.