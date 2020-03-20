Russia reportedly sees Saudi’s oil plan as blackmail, will not back down - Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the government's position, Bloomberg reports Russia reportedly sees Saudi Arabia's oil plan as blackmail, adding that it will not back down.
The report adds that Russian President Putin will refuse to submit to what the Kremlin sees as oil blackmail from Saudi Arabia, and won't be the first party to blink to seek a truce between both sides.
WTI reaction
WTI failed to pay any heed to above the headlines, as it consolidates its recovery above $ 27 mark.
