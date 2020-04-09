Citing two Russian sources on the matter, Reuters reports Russia may cut up to two mln bpd under any global oil pact.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Russia was prepared to cut oil output by about 14% of its Q1 average or 1.6 million bpd.

This comes ahead of the crucial meeting between the OPEC and non-OPEC producers due later today.

Oil price reaction

Both crude benchmarks are picking up fresh bids on the above headlines, with WIT jumping nearly 6% to regain 26.50 levels.