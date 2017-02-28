Russia is not asking US to lift sanctions - IFX

The Russian news agency, Interfax (IFX), is out with headlines on Russia-US relationship in wake of Trump’s presidency.

Key Points:

Opponents of Trump are using Russiaphobia to discredit him

Russia is not asking, and has not asked, US to lift sanctions

Has not discussed sanctions with Trump administration

Would be easier to work with US on Syria without sanctions

Trump admin understands that Assad is not a problem for solving Syria crisis