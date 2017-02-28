Russia is not asking US to lift sanctions - IFX

Russia is not asking US to lift sanctions - IFXBy Dhwani Mehta
The Russian news agency, Interfax (IFX), is out with headlines on Russia-US relationship in wake of Trump’s presidency.
Key Points:
Opponents of Trump are using Russiaphobia to discredit him
Russia is not asking, and has not asked, US to lift sanctions
Has not discussed sanctions with Trump administration
Would be easier to work with US on Syria without sanctions
Trump admin understands that Assad is not a problem for solving Syria crisis