By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Russia HSBC Manufacturing PMI remains at 52.4 in May
FXStreet
|
06:00 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices s.a (MoM) below forecasts (-0.1%) in May: Actual (-0.2%)
FXStreet
|
06:00 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices n.s.a (YoY) came in at 2.1%, below expectations (2.5%) in May
FXStreet
|
06:00 GMT
RTRS Poll: China’s Yuan, Indian Rupee to weaken over coming year
FXStreet
|
05:53 GMT
GBP/USD probing daily lows near 1.2860 ahead of PMI
FXStreet
|
05:48 GMT
Australia: Retail sales surge higher, house prices fell and private capex disappointed - TDS
FXStreet
|
05:47 GMT
Switzerland Gross Domestic Product (YoY) climbed from previous 0.6% to 1.1% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
05:47 GMT
Switzerland Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) came in at 0.3%, below expectations (0.4%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
05:46 GMT
CAC 40 Future: Upside potential appears limited - Natixis
FXStreet
|
05:43 GMT
BOJ’s Harada: BOJ to withdraw stimulus when 2 % inflation target is in sight
FXStreet
|
05:35 GMT
AUD/USD consolidating after Chinese PMI-led slump to 2-week lows
FXStreet
|
05:33 GMT
USD/JPY re-takes 111.00 amid risk-on rally in Nikkei
FXStreet
|
05:27 GMT
Australia: Economy likely to post modest contraction in real GDP in Q1 - NAB
FXStreet
|
05:18 GMT
Japan Vehicle Sales (YoY) rose from previous 5.4% to 6.1% in May
FXStreet
|
05:14 GMT
AUD/JPY: Recent ranges likely to break to the top side - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:12 GMT
UK: Markit/CIPS PMIs could be quite influential for sentiment – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
05:09 GMT
Fed: Beige Book reported little change in prices on balance - Nomura
FXStreet
|
05:04 GMT
Peru Inflation down to -0.42% in May from previous -0.26%
FXStreet
|
05:02 GMT
Australia: Don’t forget services sector - HSBC
FXStreet
|
04:48 GMT
Moody’s: Rising interest rates will support US banks versus its global peers
FXStreet
|
04:45 GMT
