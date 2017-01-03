Skip to main content
Russia HSBC Manufacturing PMI : 52.5 (February) vs previous 54.7
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
10:04 GMT
Ireland Purchasing Manager Index Manufacturing dipped from previous 55.5 to 53.8 in February
FXStreet
|
10:04 GMT
Dutch election polls point to a tightening between VVD & PVV – MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:58 GMT
GBP/JPY retreats, but remains well-bid near mid-140.00s after UK PMI
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
UK Feb manufacturing PMI: a Big miss on expectations
FXStreet
|
09:35 GMT
United Kingdom Net Lending to Individuals (MoM) remains unchanged at £4.8B in January
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
United Kingdom Markit Manufacturing PMI below forecasts (55.6) in February: Actual (54.6)
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (YoY): 7% (January) vs 6.2%
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom M4 Money Supply (MoM) climbed from previous -0.5% to 0.9% in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Mortgage Approvals came in at 69.928K, above forecasts (68.65K) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Consumer Credit came in at £1.416B, above forecasts (£1.4B) in January
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
EUR/USD expected to stick to the rangebound theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:30 GMT
USD/CHF dips expected to be shallow – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:24 GMT
USD: Trump lack of details shifts focus to Fed – MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:22 GMT
WTI off lows, looking to regain $54.00 ahead of EIA
FXStreet
|
09:19 GMT
EUR/GBP reverses majority of previous session gains ahead of UK PMI
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0550 on data
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
Turkey Exports increased to $11.3B in February from previous $10.53B
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Greece Markit Manufacturing PMI: 47.7 (February) vs 46.6
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 55.4, below expectations (55.5) in February
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Load More content ...