Russia ForeignMin: Economic sanctions on North Korea are nearly exhausted

Russia ForeignMin: Economic sanctions on North Korea are nearly exhaustedBy Dhwani Mehta
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting the following:
Believes economic sanctions on North Korea are nearly exhausted
Moscow does not support the calls for stifling economy of N Korea
Possibilities of putting economic pressure on the country had been nearly exhausted
Hopes Iran won't quit nuclear deal
Hopes US will not violate its obligation under nuclear deal with Iran
