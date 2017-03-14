Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
Russia Foreign Trade dipped from previous $11.843B to $11.445B in January
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
German FinMin Schaeuble: Rates are too low - LiveSquawk
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
GBP/USD bounces off multi-week lows, back above 1.2150
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
Fillon Charged with misuse of French public funds - BBG
FXStreet
|
14:28 GMT
USD/CAD bullish-neutral near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:27 GMT
Moody's: Fed rate rise would confirm policy makers set for monetary tightening course - Full report
FXStreet
|
14:16 GMT
EM is likely to come under greater pressure - BBH
FXStreet
|
14:06 GMT
Mexico Industrial Output (YoY) up to -0.1% in January from previous -0.6%
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
Mexico Industrial Output (MoM) rose from previous -0.1% to 0.1% in January
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
US stocks weighed down by slump in oil prices; Fed in focus
FXStreet
|
13:59 GMT
NZD/USD showing signs of potential basing – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:59 GMT
Moody's - Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs - RTRS
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
USD/RUB testing 2-day tops near 59.50
FXStreet
|
13:51 GMT
US: PPI up 2.2% for the 12 months ended Feb., largest since Mar. 2012
FXStreet
|
13:38 GMT
United Kingdom CB Leading Economic Index increased to 0.4% in February from previous 0%
FXStreet
|
13:33 GMT
UK PM May: The Queen will approve the Government's Brexit Bill in days
FXStreet
|
13:19 GMT
USD/CAD surges to 1.35 neighborhood as oil tumbles
FXStreet
|
13:15 GMT
Fed rate hike wouldn’t have much implication for the currency market - BNZ
FXStreet
|
13:10 GMT
RUB stays under pressure near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
13:04 GMT
USD/JPY neutral stance near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
12:59 GMT
