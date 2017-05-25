Skip to main content
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $399.7B to $405B
FXStreet Team
Mexico Trade Balance s/a, $ rose from previous $-1.41B to $-0.297B in April
May 25, 13:01 GMT
May 25, 13:01 GMT
Mexico Trade Balance, $ came in at $0.617B, above forecasts ($-1.804B) in April
May 25, 13:01 GMT
US: The international trade deficit was $67.6 billion in April
May 25, 12:52 GMT
US: Wholesale inventories for April were estimated at $592.0 billion
May 25, 12:46 GMT
AUD, JPY, NZD vulnerable to Chinese wobbles - Rabobank
May 25, 12:45 GMT
EUR/USD pierces 1.1200 after US releases
May 25, 12:44 GMT
GBP/USD keeps low near mid-1.2900s after mixed US data
May 25, 12:42 GMT
US: Weekly initial claims was 234,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week
May 25, 12:35 GMT
United States Wholesale Inventories below forecasts (0.2%) in April: Actual (-0.3%)
May 25, 12:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims below forecasts (1.925M) in May 12: Actual (1.923M)
May 25, 12:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 234K, below expectations (238K) in May 19
May 25, 12:31 GMT
United States Goods Trade Balance below expectations ($-64.7B) in April: Actual ($-68B)
May 25, 12:31 GMT
NZD/USD off lows but keeps the red near 0.7035
May 25, 12:21 GMT
Oil: What Trump’s SPR release means to markets? – Natixis
May 25, 12:12 GMT
OPEC delegate: OPEC doesn’t plan to add 3-month option to 9-month extension
May 25, 12:11 GMT
EUR/USD near term outlooks stays neutral/bearish – Scotiabank
May 25, 12:07 GMT
NZD/USD could visit the 0.7090 area – UOB Group
May 25, 12:05 GMT
SSA bond markets: ECB’s taper talks gathering momentum? - Rabobank
May 25, 11:54 GMT
GBP/JPY extends dismal UK GDP-led retracement from one-week highs
May 25, 11:51 GMT
