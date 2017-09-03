Skip to main content
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $393B to $393.4B
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $393B to $393.4B
|
|
13:00 GMT
US: Focus on jobless claims data – Danske Bank
|
|
12:56 GMT
EUR/JPY back below 121.00 handle after ECB
|
|
12:51 GMT
European Monetary Union ECB Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (0%)
|
|
12:46 GMT
EUR/USD muted post-ECB, around 1.0560
|
|
12:46 GMT
ECB left key rate unchanged at 0.00%
|
|
12:45 GMT
European Monetary Union ECB deposit rate decision meets forecasts (-0.4%)
|
|
12:45 GMT
Gold sinks to lows, challenges $1,200
|
|
12:36 GMT
United States Challenger Job Cuts (YoY) dipped from previous 45.934K to 36.957K in February
|
|
12:32 GMT
ECB likely to stick to the script - Rabobank
|
|
12:08 GMT
USD/JPY still neutral, eyes on 115.00 – UOB
|
|
12:07 GMT
ECB: No changes to rates or the QE program are expected – BMO CM
|
|
12:04 GMT
EUR/NOK still expected to grind lower – Danske Bank
|
|
11:59 GMT
ECB: Likely on hold as it reassesses the inflation outlook – Lloyds Bank
|
|
11:58 GMT
European Central bank will not change its current stance today - Natixis
|
|
11:54 GMT
ECB Preview: Back to balanced risk? - Scotiabank
|
|
11:52 GMT
Draghi to strike dovish tone today – BAML
|
|
11:47 GMT
GBP/USD off lows, still in red near 1.2160 level
|
|
11:46 GMT
ECB: Shifting ground - BNPP
|
|
11:43 GMT
USD/JPY: Buy the dips - Westpac
|
|
11:39 GMT
Load More content ...