Russia Central Bank Reserves $ down to $391.4B from previous $393.4B
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Depressed EUR/GBP falls below key SMA
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
Germany's Schaeuble: Should not reject regulation out of principle
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Moody's: Economic indicators suggest favorable macroeconomic conditions in the UK
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
US: Weekly initial jobless claims 241K for the week ending March 11
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Germany's Schaeuble: Nationalism and protectionism are never the right answers - RTRS
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous 4.6% to -6.2% in February
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 241K, above expectations (240K) in March 10
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
United States Building Permits (MoM) registered at 1.213M, below expectations (1.26M) in February
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
GBP/JPY surges to 140.00 handle post-BoE
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
United States Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 32.8, above expectations (30) in March
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
United States Housing Starts (MoM) came in at 1.288M, above expectations (1.26M) in February
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
United States Continuing Jobless Claims below expectations (2.05M) in March 3: Actual (2.03M)
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Canada Canadian portfolio investment in foreign securities: $8.63B (January) vs $6.66B
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
Canada Foreign portfolio investment in Canadian securities below forecasts ($9.45B) in January: Actual ($6.2B)
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
United States Housing Starts Change: 3% (February) vs -2.6%
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
FOMC: Hike ‘does not represent a reassessment of the economic outlook’ – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
GBP/USD firmer, eyes 1.2360 post-BoE
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
UK: 10-year gilt yield rises after BoE statement
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
BoE: Risks to economy seen in either direction
FXStreet
|
12:15 GMT
