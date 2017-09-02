Skip to main content
Russia Central Bank Reserves $: $394.1B vs $392.5B
Russia Central Bank Reserves $: $394.1B vs $392.5B
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:01 GMT
GBP/USD no change to the neutral stance – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:47 GMT
Gold trading with mild bearish bias below $1240 level ahead of jobless claims
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:33 GMT
Could Germany back down? - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:29 GMT
Banxico expected to hike its benchmark rate - RBC Capital Markets
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:15 GMT
Strong or Weak Dollar Good for the US? The $16 trillion Question - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:58 GMT
EUR/CHF rallies should be short lived - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:48 GMT
EUR/USD back below 1.0700, Fedspeak on sight
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:44 GMT
Dollar bounce limited; Evans from dove to hawk - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:43 GMT
GBP/USD lacks follow through momentum, holding marginally above 1.2550 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:28 GMT
CBRF is not targeting FX – CBRF's E.Nabiulina
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:07 GMT
Portugal Global Trade Balance declined to €-3.046B in December from previous €-2.58B
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:01 GMT
South Africa Manufacturing Production Index (YoY) declined to -2% in December from previous 1.9%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:01 GMT
EUR/SEK targets lower levels – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:54 GMT
NZD/USD bounces off three-week lows, retains bearish bias near 0.7215 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:50 GMT
EUR/USD door open for 1.0615/1.0575 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:48 GMT
United Kingdom 30-y Bond Auction dipped from previous 1.96% to 1.86%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:46 GMT
USD/CAD still eyes 1.34/1.35 – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:45 GMT
US Dollar trims gains, still near 100.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:33 GMT
Greece Industrial Production (YoY): 2.2% (December) vs previous 2.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 10:18 GMT
Load More content ...