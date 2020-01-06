Russia and China blocked UN statement condemning attack on US embassy in Baghdad – Reuters

Russia and China blocked a United Nations Security Council statement condemning the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31st, Reuters reported on Monday.

"The US mission to the United Nations said 27 countries spoke out against the attack on the Baghdad embassy "in stark contrast to the United Nations Security Council’s silence due to two permanent members – Russia and China – not allowing a statement to proceed"," Reuters wrote.

In the meantime, the markets remain risk-averse with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield falling more than 1% and Wall Street's main indexes erasing between 0.1% and 0.5%.