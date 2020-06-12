Russell 2000: A close below 1396/97 marks a large bearish reversal week, important support at 1319 – Credit Suisse

The Russell, as well as S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, has seen an aggressive move lower and a close today below the 1397 level would confirm a top there with important support at 1319, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“A close below 1396/97 today is needed to see a large bearish ‘reversal week’ which if achieved should then confirm we have indeed seen a significant top and a more concerted move lower can emerge.”
“Support below 1355/54 is seen at 1334 next, then more importantly at 1319/16 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from the March low, 61.8% retracement of the rally from mid-May and potential uptrend from the March low – and we would look for this to hold at first. A break in due course though can further increase bearish pressure, with support next at 1259/52.”
“Above 1397 on a closing basis can ease the immediate threat of a more important reversal, but with resistance from the 13-day average at 1429 then expected to cap today.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
