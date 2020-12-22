Rumours that a Brexit deal is close but not quite there swirl in Brussels - BBC

Rumours are swirling in Brussels that a Brexit deal is "close but not quite there", tweeted BBC's Katya Adler. She then cited the Cheif EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier as saying "we are really in a crucial moment and are giving it a final push.”
Context
The UK made a significant improvement to its offer to the EU on its rights in UK fishing waters on Monday, dropping its demand for a rebate of 60% of the value of all fish caught in UK waters over the next five years to 35%, not far from the EU's demand that it only reimburse the UK for 25% of the fish caught in UK waters. A flurry of activity has subsequently gone down behind the scenes, with the UK PM reportedly holding secret phone calls with European Commission President von der Leyen. These reports from the BBC's Katya Adler are the first to suggest that a deal might now be close.
Market Reaction
GBP/USD somewhat surprisingly seems asleep at the wheel, hardly budging at all despite the fact that the latest update seems to imply a significantly higher probability that the EU and UK will be able to thrash out a deal by the end of the year.
GBP/USD recently slipped below 1.3400 and towards 1.3350 amid a pick up in USD and EUR/GBP remains well supported above the 0.9100 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plummets to 1.3300 on EU comments
Reports that there is no breakthrough in Brexit talks hit hard sterling. According to an EU diplomat, there’s still no agreement on fisheries. GBP/USD flirts with 1.3300.
EUR/USD turns south as optimist fades
EUR/USD fell to fresh daily lows in the 1.2160 area as the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations continues to favor the dollar. Markets are thin and movements large ahead of the Christmas holiday.
XAU/USD turns positive, climbs to $1880 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1867-66 region and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1879-80 region, up around 0.10% for the day.
XRP price primed for 30% drop after SEC slams Ripple with lawsuit
Fresh reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to slap a massive lawsuit on Ripple. The contention stems from the disputed status of the company's native cryptocurrency, XRP.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.