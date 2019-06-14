Rumour: US military have released video that shows Iranian involvement in tanker attacks

Iran Foreign Minister Zarif (via Twitter) has crossed the wires suggesting that the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran.

Meanwhile, CNN reported the following:

United States has video and photos that show an Iranian navy boat removing an unexploded mine attached to the hull of the Japanese-owned chemical tanker Kokura Courageous

One of the officials said a US military aircraft overhead recorded a full motion video of an Iranian boat moving alongside one of the stricken tankers and removing an unexploded limpet mine from its hull.

The official said the imagery shows a person on board that small boat grabbing the unexploded mine.

A rumour going around the circuit is that the US has released the video...