RTY_F made a sharp decline during the month of January 2022. Clients of Elliottwave-Forecast were aware that decline was nothing more than another buying opportunity and our daily chart had the range defined where we expected 3 waves decline to end and buyers to appear to resume the rally or produce 3 waves reaction higher at least.
RTY_F daily chart Elliott Wave analysis: 2 January, 2022
RTY_F daily chart Elliott Wave analysis: 23 January, 2022
RTY_F daily chart Elliott Wave analysis: 10 February, 2022
