The latest Reuters poll showed that all the economists polled expect RBNZ to leave the cash rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75% at its monetary policy meeting due on Thursday.

NZD/USD sits at 3-week tops ahead of GDT, RBNZ

Key findings from the Survey:

All 32 economists polled see Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaving rates on hold at record 1.75% lows at 23 March meeting.

18 from 23 economists polled see steady rate outlook this year

3 see a cut, 2 see a hike