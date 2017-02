The latest Reuters poll on what to expect from the RBNZ policy decision due later this week, suggests that New Zealand central bank will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unadjusted at a record low of 1.75%.

Key findings of the survey:

All 26 economists polled see RBNZ holding cash rate at record low 1.75%

15 of 16 economists surveyed forecast steady rate outlook this year, one sees a cut