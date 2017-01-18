RTRS Poll: PBOC expected to keep rates steady through Q2 2018

The latest Reuters poll of 57 economists revealed that the Chinese central bank (PBOC) is likely to keep rates steady through Q2 2018.

China will announce Q4 and 2016 GDP growth on Friday.

Key Details:

Rates steady through Q2 1018 vs a cut in Q4 2017 prev

2017 GDP growth seen easing to 6.5%, unchanged from Oct poll

2018 GDP 6.2%

PBOC expected to banks' RRR by 50 bps in Q3 2017 vs Q1 2017 prev

Inflation to edge up but remain muted at 2.2% in 2017,2018

Weakening yuan to complicate PBOC policy choices