RTRS Poll: Japan govt would be unwilling to tolerate USD/JPY beyond 130

Latest Reuters poll of Japanese analysts suggests that Japan’s growth is expected to accelerate in FY 2018, while government won’t tolerate USD/JPY rate above 130 levels.

Key findings from the survey:

Japan FY2017 GDP growth seen at 1.1%, FY2018 at 1.0% (vs +1.0; +1.0% in December poll)

Japan's economic growth likely led by exports, public spending and weak yen

Japan govt would be unwilling to tolerate any yen weakness beyond 130 yen per dollar

Japan FY2017 core CPI seen +0.8%, FY2018 core CPI seen 1.0% (vs +0.7%, +1.0% in December poll)