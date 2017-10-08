RTRS Poll: ECB to announce change to QE in Sept

RTRS Poll: ECB to announce change to QE in SeptBy Dhwani Mehta
According to yet another opinion poll published by Reuters today, a majority of the economists believe that the ECB is likely to announce a change to its asset purchases programme in September.
Key Findings:
"Twenty-eight of 50 economists surveyed Aug 7-9 said they expect the central bank to make an announcement in September, while 15 said it would wait until October.
Most of the remaining said some time in early 2018.
ECB should unwind stimulus before inflation approaches its target, say 38 of 50 economists.
30 of 43 respondents said rising euro is not a threat to economic recovery
Euro zone economy to grow 2.0 percent this year, highest median forecast in over 2 yrs of polling for this period.
Euro zone GDP seen +0.6% q2 2017, +0.4% q3 2017-q4 2018 (+0.5%, +0.4% July poll)
Euro zone inflation to average 1.5% in 2017 and 1.4% in 2018 (1.5% in 2017, 2018 in July poll)”
