RTRS Poll: China fund managers’ bets on stockmarket seen at the highest since June 2015

Latest Reuters poll of seven China-based fund managers showed that a majority of them predict their suggested equity allocations to rise 82.1% from 78.1% seen a month earlier.

Key findings from the survey:

Fund managers increased their suggested equity allocations to 82.1%

Up from 78.1% a month earlier

Highest since June 2015

Reduced suggested bond allocations for the coming three months to 5% from 6.3% a month ago

Recommended cash allocations have dropped to 12.9% from 15.6% in the previous month