RTRS Poll: China fund managers’ bets on stockmarket seen at the highest since June 2015

RTRS Poll: China fund managers’ bets on stockmarket seen at the highest since June 2015By Dhwani Mehta
Latest Reuters poll of seven China-based fund managers showed that a majority of them predict their suggested equity allocations to rise 82.1% from 78.1% seen a month earlier.
Key findings from the survey:
Fund managers increased their suggested equity allocations to 82.1%
Up from 78.1% a month earlier
Highest since June 2015
Reduced suggested bond allocations for the coming three months to 5% from 6.3% a month ago
Recommended cash allocations have dropped to 12.9% from 15.6% in the previous month