RTRS Poll: BOJ’s next move will be to reduce policy stimulus, but not until late 2018

RTRS Poll: BOJ’s next move will be to reduce policy stimulus, but not until late 2018By Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with its latest monthly poll of economists, offering their expectations on BOJ’s next policy move and Japan’s economic outlook.
Key Findings from the survey:
Abe should place focus on deregulation but only 5 from 35 think he will
31 from 35 say BOJ's next move will be reduce policy stimulus but not before late 2018 at the earliest
Remaining 4 anticipate further easing but also not until late 2018
Japan's GDP in FY2017/18 forecast at +1.4% and 1.1% 2018/19
Core inflation to average 0.6% 2017/18 and 0.8% 2018/19
