Markets are buzzing about inflation this week, and central banks will reiterate that higher inflationary pressures will be transitory but lasting longer than expected. Figure 1 shows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which in May 2020, was in a trough due to a world at a standstill. With the gold price falling in 2021 and variant disruptions continuing, large-cap producers of gold have become defensive.
Because mines are increasingly having to temporarily close and input costs are rising, it is becoming more difficult and more expensive to find gold, not only of a good enough grade, but in enormous quantities. The decline for the miners is exacerbated when investors and speculators pull out of their investments taking profits, or on concerns that the producer’s bottom line will be affected by these higher costs and potentially stagnant precious metals prices.
The commitment of traders data report (Figure 2) shows that the net short position held by producers has been significantly reduced and is at levels last seen in 2019, which preceded the move higher in gold prices from $1300/oz to $2050/oz.
Historically, royalty and streaming companies have enjoyed higher profit margins than precious metals producers because they employ fewer employees, incur very low capital expenditures, and generally do not have massive operations debts to service when interest rates rise. Royalty and streaming companies also have the benefit of being more diversified than the miners they invest in, meaning they can generally avoid the downfall of investing in one asset by catching the rising wave of another.
The robust business model of many precious metal royalty companies has outperformed precious metals miners and the physical due to their ability to capture asymmetric advantages including leverage to metal prices with much less risk. Certain royalty companies have taken advantage of this dynamic, such as Vox Royalty Corp, which now holds 5 producing assets and is expected to continue to grow significantly.
