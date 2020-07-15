Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Price: Royal Caribbean Cruises tops the leaderboard as travel companies outperform

- Royal Caribbean Cruises trades over 20% higher on Wednesday.
- The whole sector has received a boost on vaccine optimism.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Price
The whole of the travel sector is the US is trading higher as hopes of a vaccine boost US stock markets. The travel sector has much to gain as if the vaccine is successful people will be able to travel again. This may be slightly premature but it did not stop the volume coming in and backing the move.
Looking at the daily price (NYSE:RCL) chart below, the arrow represents the amount of volume traded on the session. As you can see there is only a couple of other occasions on the chart where the volume was higher than it was today. Looking at some of the other more technical points the price is hanging above the 55 Simple Moving Average and it could be used as a support if the bears do step in.
The MACD indicator has recently turned up as the histogram is now in the green. The Relative Strength Index is conclusively above the 50 line too. One of the key features on the chart is the triangle pattern and if the trendline breaks to the upside it could be another very bullish signal. The price could then look to target the red resistance zone at 75.55 per share.
Other travel names have also performed well today too. The Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) and American Airlines (NYSE:AAL) share prices are both above 15%. Although Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are not at the top of the leaderboard in terms of performance they are when it comes to volume. Despite the market backing this move with great support, many analysts will be keeping a close eye on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) news, as if there is any negative news on the vaccine front the price of all of the travel companies could come back down to earth once again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.