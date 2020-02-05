Romney plans vote to convict Trump of one charge – NY Times

The Senate is expected to vote at 4 p.m. Eastern today to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial. There are news wires now crossing that Senator Mitt Romney of Utah is planning to vote to convict Mr. Trump of abuse of power, and as the New York Times points out, this will be the first Republican to support removing Mr. Trump from office.
Key notes
- Romney will vote to convict Trump of abuse of power, the first Republican to support removing the president.
- House Democrats are ‘likely’ to subpoena John Bolton after the impeachment trial ends.
- Doug Jones, who was seen as a possible Democratic defector, ‘reluctantly’ decides to vote to convict Trump.
- The votes are expected about 4 p.m.
- Trump avoided impeachment in his State of the Union address, but he may have his say after the votes.
- ‘It’s my hope we’ve finally found bottom.’ Senators lament a broken institution.
FX implications
Markets, while tuned in, are convinced that this is more drama than a worthy cue for call to action. Considering Romney is the only Republican in the Senate to publicly say he would side with Democrats attempting to remove Trump from office, for the meantime, it has been brushed aside. The yen and dollar crosses would otherwise be most affected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
