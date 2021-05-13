Rolls Royce share price has made very little progress since announcing that staggering £4bn full year loss just over three months ago.
At the time there was a feeling that things probably couldn’t get much worse, with the shares well off their lows of last year on expectation that the worst was probably behind it.
Management was at pains to focus on a specific narrative, that things can only get better, choosing to focus on a more positive outlook.
This was predicated on estimating a free cash flow outflow of £2bn for 2021, based on wide body (EFH) engine flying hours of 55% of the levels of 2019, with an expectation of turning cash flow positive at the end of the second half of this fiscal year, with positive free cash flow of £750m in 2022, based on engine flying hours of 80% of 2019 levels.
Rolls Royce has already taken significant steps to reduce head count and cut costs, and said it is on course with a further £1.3bn of annualised cost savings, however the reality remains that the business is still heavily reliant for a good proportion of its annual revenue on EFH.
Today’s numbers bear that out with Rolls Royce saying that in the first four months of 2021, large engine flying hours were at 40% of 2019 levels, supported by demand for cargo as well as the maintenance of key routes.
While Rolls Royce management have said that this is in line with their planning assumptions for this year, and that expectations for this year remain on track, it would appear to rely on there being a significant uptick in the remaining 8 months of this year to hit that 55% level that was outlined a few months ago.
This remains a big ask given that any return to significantly higher levels of flying hours is likely to take at least another two months or so given the slow pace of reopening that is currently being seen.
As economies start to reopen for the summer season, we can expect to see some improvement in the overall number of engine hours flown, however as events in India, and other parts of the world have shown, the virus has continued to wreak havoc.
This is likely to slow down any return to normal as we know it, as traffic light systems act as a further brake on overseas travel.
The defence part of the business appears to be performing well, with the outlook positive on the back of £2bn for the UK government’s Future Combat Air System.
Management have said there is still interest in the company’s Spanish operation ITP Aero, which appears to be being held up by Spanish officials, over concerns about possible job losses.
There was no detail about the sale of its Bergen engines unit, after earlier reports this week that the sale process had restarted after the Norwegian government blocked the sale to Russian firm TMH Group on security grounds.
