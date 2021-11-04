Roku Stock News and Analysis: ROKU breaks $287.66 support level in premarket

ROKU stock reported disappointing Q3 revenue and Q4 outlook on Wednesday.

Shares dropped below an important support point from May 11.

Roku TV is the victim of general contracting in extremely price multiples.

Roku TV (ROKU), the free streaming platform, is dropping less in Thursday’s premarket than it did Wednesday evening after it reported revenues of $680 million. Although this was only $3 million shy of Wall Street expectations, ROKU dropped 10% in the after-hours trade. On Thursday, ROKU stock is down a more modest 8.5% at $287 in the premarket.

ROKU Stock News: Roku player revenue fails to impress

The sudden sell-off was curious to many as the rest of the Q3 earnings report seemed more than alright, quite positive even. Quarterly gross profit rose 69% to $364 million. Q3 also offered an increase of 49% YoY in average revenue per user, which grew to $40.10. Q3 also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48, well above consensus estimates of $0.07 a share for a nearly 600% surprise.

The devil was in the details, however. Management estimated that Q4 would bring in a healthy $893 million in net revenue, but analysts had already forecasted $946 million. In addition, Roku reported 56.4 million active customer accounts for the quarter with 18 billion streaming hours. Bloomberg’s forecast had been for 56.7 million active customer accounts with 18.53 billion streaming hours. Another point was revenue from the Roku player sales fell short by near 25%.

These misses were not severe in any way, but they are apparently not enough to stem the blood-letting. Roku has plunged from a high of $490.76 in late July to below $300. Part of this downtrend has been a reduction in share price multiples that has affected some of the hottest tech stocks in 2021.

Additionally, the ever-present, pandemic-induced supply chain issues were blamed for poor Q4 forecasts. “Supply chain disruptions are creating a lot of uncertainty for the holiday season,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden told Bloomberg. “We think these disruptions will be temporary, but they will persist through the holidays and into 2022.

ROKU key statistics

Market Cap $40.7 billion Price/Earnings 176 Price/Sales 17.6 Price/Book 15.9 Enterprise Value $39.1 billion Operating Margin 9.6% Proft Margin 9.9% 52-week high $490.76 52-week low $207.50 Short Interest 3.2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $456.12



ROKU Stock Chart: $272 is next bear target

Wednesday’s basic thesis is still on: “From a technical standpoint, ROKU price (near $287.66 at the time of writing) is hovering right near the low from May 11 in the afterhours trade. If it passes this support, then the $272.41 low from May 6 is the only serious support level in sight. Below that and we could see prices as low as the $220s in mere weeks."

Seeing as $287 has been passed in the premarket, $272.41 is the next target for bears. This is also probably where bulls buy back in, but it is important to remember that the 50-day moving average cut below the 200-day moving average (the infamous Death Cross) in late September. Some traders will turn up their noses at this and wait for a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39 and trending lower is another pessimistic data point.