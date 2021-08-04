Robinhood up 100% week on from IPO [Video]

After rallying by as much as 25% in yesterday’s session, many would have been mistaken to believe that gains in Robinhood would end there.
Just 6-days after its initial public offering last week, sarees in $HOOD have now more than doubled its IPO price.
Wednesday’s rally saw shares in the newly listed firm climb by as much as 80% today, hitting an intraday high of $85 per share.
Robinhood, which benefited from last year’s increase in retail stock trading, has now also won the confidence of Cathy Wood, who’s ARK Investment firm was said to have bought 89,622 shares of HOOD .
Shares in $HOOD were up by roughly 47.40% as of writing.
