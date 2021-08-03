Robinhood surges 25%, blowing past IPO price [Video]

After going public last Thursday, Robinhood today saw its share price surge well beyond its IPO rate, as investors flocked towards the brokerage firm.
Shares in newly listed $HOOD rose by as much as 25% in Tuesday’s session, hitting an intraday high of $47.40 per share.
Robinhood initially began trading at $38 per share, which many considered to be the low end of its offering range.
The move seems to have already paid dividends, with investors believing that the firm was undervalued, and have risen the value of the stock as a result.
As of writing, the NASDAQ listed stock was up by over 22%.
