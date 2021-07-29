Robinhood IPO: HOOD shares remain at $38/share in Nasdaq debut after selloff to $33

Institutions have issues placing HOOD shares with clients.

Initial range of $38 to $42 is instantly sold off to $33 low at open.

Bearish factors lead to conflicting debut.

David Faber of CNBC reported today that Goldman was having trouble placing its HOOD shares with its more sophisticated clients. The company originally gave a range of $38 to $42 for its IPO before going with the bottom of the range – $38 a share. The HOOD IPO does have one unusual bearish aspect to its structure: employees and directors are permitted to sell up to 15% of their shares on the first day. Most other IPOs restrict insiders from selling any shares until either three or six months have passed.

From the FXStreet HOOD preview this morning: "Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are leading the issuance, and they along with Robinhood founders and board members have likely decided on the $38 price for a variety of reasons. For sure they will want a successful launch and to avoid any negative publicity that they also suffered from back in the original GameStop (GME) frenzy. [...] The Wall Street Journal reported that the pricing of the IPO at the lower end of the range is a decision by Robinhood to help ensure a good first day session."

As Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev remains in the public eye regarding his IPO, he explains that he has not thought about the possibilities about Robinhood stock becoming a meme stock, similar to their most traded assets. Even with the varying factors surrounding the open, the CEO is well aware of the platform's many interests, including cryptocurrencies.



At the time of writing, HOOD shares trade between $36 and $37 following the opening selloff. With a low trading volume, the price appears to be resistant to the debut range.