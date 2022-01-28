Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Price and News: Earnings miss and outlook sees shares dump below $10

Robinhood shares dump heavily after earnings on Thursday.

HOOD stock falls under $10 for the first time ever.

Robinhood earnings missed on EPS but beat on revenue.

Robinhood (HOOD) shares were in a precarious state even before the earnings release after the close last night. They are certainly in a worse position now as the broker missed on EPS, while it did beat slightly on revenue. Guidance was the big issue as the company struggles to adapt to a post-IPO and even post meme stock world.

The company has positioned itself as the retail broker of choice to the new breed of trader that sprang up during the meme stock craze. Now, however, this breed of trader is in danger of extinction as meme stocks get massacred. FXStreet realises many of our reader may be meme stock traders, and our aim here has always been to help you become permanent and profitable full-time traders. To do so means being able to deal with this type of setback and learn about risk control. This is the hardest part of trading, but ultimately it is what keeps traders in the game.

Also of note is the increasing focus by regulators into the practice of payment for order flow. Robinhood is highly dependent on this for revenues with nearly 70% of its Q4 revenue coming from payment for order flow.

Robinhood Stock News

Robinhood posted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.49 against the expectation for -$0.45. Revenue was $363 million for the quarter, in line or slightly beating estimates of $362 million. However, it was the outlook for next quarter's revenue that really hit the stock. Robinhood guided revenue to come in at $340 million. Analysts had looked for this revenue number to hit $439 million, so that is a significant drop in outlook. The average revenue per user has totally flatlined to $64 from $65 in Q3 and down from a high of $137 in Q1 2021. This is in line with the meme stock fall from grace.

In order to address some of the concerns, the company plans to offer even more extended trading hours during pre and post-market. The CEO said, "We're close to delivering a feature that our customers have been asking for an even larger window of available trading hours." Given that the volume transacted during pre and post-market is a tiny fraction of the regular session, it is doubtful this will have any material impact on Robinhood's revenue.

Robinhood Stock Forecast

There is little in the way of good news on the charts. HOOD was the poster child for the meme stock surge and also the target of many of the retail traders in the GameStop (GME) story. Its revenues and user revenues peaked during that same surge in GME, and ever since it and the stock price has struggled. It is strongly oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 20, but it has been there before and no rally ensued. We would forecast a repeat story this time around.

Robinhood (HOOD) chart, daily