RKT Stock Price and News: Rocket Companies Inc hits orbit as it beats Wall Street Expectations

- NYSE:RKT surged by 9.80% on Friday as the broader markets remained unsettled to close the week.
- Rocket Companies crushed its quarterly earnings report on massive revenue growth.
- RKT also announced a special dividend to shareholders payable March 23, 2021.
NYSE:RKT finally had the blowout quarter early investors have been waiting for since the mortgage lending company debuted on Wall Street back in August of 2020. On Friday, despite another rocky day for the broader markets, Rocket Companies added 9.80% to close the trading session at $21.85. During intraday trading, Rocket surged as high as $23.55, which is one of the highest price levels since September, shortly after the stock began trading publicly. Investors who bought into the mortgage leader at its IPO have been disappointed so far as the stock is still trailing the S&P 500 by nearly 25% over the past 52-weeks.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Rocket reported a strong quarterly bump on Thursday as it revealed a year-over-year rise in revenues of 144% to $4.2 billion, as well as an incredible 277% rise in net income. The results blew Wall Street’s expectations out of the water and the stock reacted appropriately as investors bought back into a stock that had been trading sideways for the past six months. Rocket Companies enjoyed a 111% rise in loan originations as the housing market has been a surprising winner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RKT stock forecast
RKT also announced a special dividend for its shareholders as the company begins to re-allocate its generous income holdings. The dividend will be paid out as $1.11 per share, which equates to a very nice 5% yield. Rocket Companies also said that they would be using much of its cash to further grow its software platform as the mortgage landscape shifts to an increasingly digital experience.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
