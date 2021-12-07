RIVN Stock News: Rivian soars after Wall Street analysts initiate bullish upgrades

NASDAQ:RIVN gained 11.57% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Rivian stock, to say the least.

Tesla and Lucid both fall as the SEC opens investigations.

NASDAQ:RIVN has only been trading on the public market for three weeks but that has not stopped the company from gaining a lot of mainstream attention. Shares of Rivian surged by 11.57% on Monday and closed the first trading day of the week at $116.78. It was a welcome gain for Rivian shareholders as the stock had fallen back to Earth in a major way after hitting as high as $179.47 during its first week of trading. The broader markets also rallied on Monday with the Dow Jones leading the way, adding back 646 basis points and the S&P 500 rebounded by 1.17% to start the week.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Monday was the first day for which Wall Street analysts could initiate positions and price targets for Rivian’s stock. Needless to say, judging by the stock’s performance, the results were overwhelmingly bullish. Morgan Stanley perhaps gave the most optimistic praise when it stated that Rivian is the one EV company that can challenge Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Other notable price targets include Deutsche Bank which initiated its position at $130 per share and the steet-high price target of $170 from Bank of America. Overall it was definitely bullish sentiment for Rivian moving forward, with the partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as one of the constant catalysts.

Rivian stock forecast

The news was not as exciting for shareholders of Tesla and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) on Monday, as both EV makers revealed they are under investigation by the SEC. Tesla is being investigated for its solar panel defects, while Lucid Group is being investigated for its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital. Shares of Tesla and Lucid were down 0.59% and 5.10% respectively during the session.