RIVN Stock News: Rivian shares surge after billionaire George Soros bought the dip

On the business side, Rivian has been receiving mostly positive reviews for its R1T electric pickup truck. Recently the popular automotive YouTube channel Throttle House took the R1T for a test drive, and while the overall sentiment was positive, the reviewers certainly found some faults in the truck as well. Thus far, Rivian has not lived up to other new EV makers like Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) which recently won the MotorTrend 2022 Car of the Year award.

The major news for Rivian’s stock was that a 13-F filing revealed that George Soros’ investment fund had taken a significant stake in the company. The Soros Fund Management group purchased 20 million shares as of December, a position that was then valued at north of $2 billion. The January growth sell-off hit Soros’ position in Rivian quite hard, but like most analysts, Soros is likely looking at the company with a long-term horizon. Considering that Rivian still has an average analyst price target of $133, Soros likely sees the massive upside Rivian and its stock have for the future.

NASDAQ:RIVN shares finally saw a nice pop on Monday, as investors received a heart-warming Valentine’s day gift from a noted billionaire investor. Shares of RIVN soared by 6.46% and closed the trading day at $62.65 . The electric truck maker saw its shares rally by as much as 10% during morning trading, but the gains tapered off into the closing bell. Rivian managed to outperform the broader markets as the week started with another day of red across the board. Investors paused on Monday as a rising threat of a Russian attack on Ukraine took center stage once again.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.