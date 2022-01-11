RIVN Stock News: Rivian extends descent as COO steps down amid initial rollout

NASDAQ:RIVN fell by 5.61% during Monday’s trading session.

The company reported on Monday that the COO retired in December.

Rivian files a patent for a new electric bike.

NASDAQ:RIVN has had a rough start to 2022 after being one of the highest-profile IPOs from last year. The electric truck maker has had to deal with both supply chain issues and increasing pressure on growth stocks as interest rates continue to rise. On Monday, shares of Rivian fell a further 5.61% and closed the first trading day of the week at $81.44. The stock is fast approaching the recent 52-week low price of $75.13. Despite a broader market bounce during intraday trading, Rivian continued to fall lower and even extended the decline into after hours trading. At the time of this writing, Rivian is down nearly 4% in extended hours.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

The major news that was pushing shares of Rivian down further was that the Chief Operating Officer retired in December. Monday was the first time that the company had publicly disclosed this information as it was likely keeping a low profile amid its initial product rollout. The announcement is just the latest in a string of bad news for the company following an expected fall in 2022 production and its largest investor and customer Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) signing on with Stellantis to co-produce the new Dodge Ram electric delivery truck.

RIVIAN stock forecast

One item of promising news for Rivian moving forward is that it has filed a patent for a new model of electric bike. While details haven’t been released on whether it is a motorized bicycle or something more like a scooter, electric bikes are quite common in other parts of the world where automobiles are more of a luxury. This could be a huge step forward for Rivian if they intend on expanding to other regions of the world.