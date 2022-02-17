RIVN Stock News: Rivian edges lower as EV sector takes a breather during uninspiring session

Late last year it was looking like Rivian would be well on its way improving its production in the US when it announced its second production plant in Georgia. The massive facility was to be built in Rutledge, Georgia, but now locals are protesting its construction. Rutledge is a rural part of Georgia with only about 20,000 citizens. Rivian’s plant alone will have 7,500 workers at the minimum so locals are worried about noise pollution, traffic, and environmental pollution as well. Rivian is set to begin construction this summer.

Another day another hedge fund that is bullish on Rivian. David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital cited that he prefers Rivian over industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the long-term. If you weren’t aware, Einhorn is a noted Tesla bear whose fund has increased its short position in the stock as of last quarter. While other investors such as Michael Burry and Jim Chanos have closed their respective short positions against Tesla, Einhorn is doubling down on it. Greenlight bought 1,000 put contracts against Tesla last quarter.

NASDAQ: RIVN looks like it might have found a bottom as institutional support continues to pour in for the electric truck maker. Shares of RIvian inched lower by 0.06% and closed the trading day at $66.25 . The broader markets paused as well on Wednesday as investors digested the Fed minutes that appear to point towards imminent rate hikes and a reduction of its balance sheet as early as March. The NASDAQ and Dow Jones dipped for incremental losses, while the S&P 500 managed to eke out a minimal gain of 0.09% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.