RIVN Stock News: Rivian dips below $80 as downtrend continues for EV truck maker

Just a few days after officially hitting the $100 billion market cap plateau for the first time ever, Ford (NYSE:F) received a cautious downgrade from analysts at RBC Capital Markets. The analysts see little upside after Ford’s epic run, although they did provide a price target upgrade from $21 to $26. This new price target really does not see any upside as the stock closed Friday’’s session at $25.19.

Rivian has added to the growing electric vehicle charging infrastructure around the country as it partners with the Adopt a Charger program. The partnership will see a number of new charging stations appear at major tourist sites like Yosemite National Park and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The company is also growing its own Rivian Charging Network which will have both Level 2 chargers and high speed DC chargers as well.

NASDAQ:RIVN shares fell below $80 at the close on Friday and are inching back to their all-time low price levels of $75. Shares of Rivian fell by 0.45% despite a late-day rally from the NASDAQ and EV Stocks in general. In what appeared to be another bloody day for the broader markets, blue-chip stocks took the biggest hit as the Dow Jones tumbled by 201 basis points. The NASDAQ managed to bounce back into the closing bell by gaining 0.59% and erasing some of the losses from the pullback on Thursday. The markets are preparing for the first earnings season of 2022, with some major companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and the other major banks already reporting this week.

