RIVN Stock News: Rivian Automotive extends slide from IPO as Biden’s climate package is denied

- NASDAQ:RIVN fell by 7.90% during Monday’s trading session.
- President Biden’s Build Back Better climate plan was denied over the weekend.
- Rivian officially delivers its first two R1S electric SUVs.
NASDAQ:RIVN saw its shares continue to free fall to start the week, extending its tumultuous time as a public company. On Monday, shares of Rivian fell a further 7.90% and closed the trading session at $89.98. The stock hit a new all-time low during intraday trading hours, as investors continued to shy away from the company following its recent quarterly earnings report. Rivian reported last week that it was significantly cutting its production estimates for the rest of 2021 and into 2022, due to ongoing supply chain issues. With the recent spike in the Omicron variant, it appears that the new strain is causing even more panic amongst Rivian’s investors.
One of the main drivers behind Rivian’s strong IPO is the upcoming backing of the US government for domestic EV makers. Well, over the weekend, President Biden’s Build Back Better climate relief plan hit a snag as West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin stated he would not be voting in favor of the 50-50 bipartisan bill. This took the winds out of the sails of nearly the entire EV industry. Along with the recent growth stock pullback and ongoing fears of the Omicron variant, it seems like the EV sector could be stuck in this downtrend for a little while longer.
Rivian stock price prediction
Another selling point of Rivian’s IPO for investors? The imminent sale and delivery of its electric vehicles. Much was made about the partnership with major investor Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for its electric delivery truck fleet, but Rivian is also producing consumer models as well. On Monday it was announced that the first two R1S electric SUVs were officially delivered to the CEO and CFO of the company.
