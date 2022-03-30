Rivian Stock News and Forecast: RIVN stock late to the party but finally revs up

- Rivian stock rallies over 17% on Tuesday as the meme rally broadens.
- RIVN caught up to TSLA rally on the back of its stock split.
- Rivian had lagged the meme stock move in AMC and GME.
Rivian stock (RIVN) finally joined the rally train on Tuesday after three days of total ignorance while the rest of the meme universe took off. It was due to a move higher, and this could continue so long as the broader stock market remains healthy. Rivian has been heavily punished this year by investors focusing on higher yields and punishing companies with lofty valuations and high debt loads. Correctly so, one might say, but now that the world is turning back to equities as a means to stave off inflation effects on portfolios, some heavily hammered names are due for a corrective phase. Rivian is among those as is Peloton (PTON), which also rallied sharply on Tuesday.
Rivian Stock News: Jumping on the Tesla train
Rivian stock remains down nearly 50% on the year. As mentioned there are solid reasons for this, but if equities hold up (and they look increasingly likely to do so) then investors will begin to broaden their search for beaten-down stocks. RIVN remains a problem child with headwinds from semiconductor chips and input costs back on the horizon, but Tesla has been storming ahead.
Finally, the smaller EV makers played catch up on Tuesday. Lucid Group (LCID) also closed up nearly 8% on Tuesday. Tesla though was the main driver (excuse the pun) as it rallied strongly on the back of its announcement of a stock split dividend. The last stock split in August 2020 worked out quite well, so investors felt a repeat performance was a distinct possibility. Retail investors were also looking for other names to target after strong moves in GME and AMC.
Rivian Stock Forecast: Focus on $53.64
The move has now taken RIVN back up to strong resistance at $53.64. This is a momentum play as the company has little news flow at present. This level is key. If it breaks, more momentum should flow into Rivian stock. We just need the SPY and QQQ to hold up and risk appetites to remain healthy.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) just moved back above 50 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed higher, signaling the possibility of more gains. There is a decent bit of volume from $53.64 to $71, so this may be the range play for the next while. $48.76 is the bullish pivot to remain above.
Rivian (RIVN) stock chart, daily
