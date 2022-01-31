Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why RIVN is likely to bounce before falling again

- Rivian stock finally catches a bid on Friday afternoon.
- RIVN hit as Tesla collapses post earnings on Thursday.
- Rivian hurting from a shunning of high growth, unprofitable tech names.
Rivian (RIVN) stock managed a bounce on Friday as market sentiment recovered from recent bearish thoughts. This was not too unexpected, but Rivian’s troubles are far from over. The stock has suffered from the hawkish Fed and consequent shift away from high growth. Added to this have been woes for sector leader Tesla (TSLA). The stock cratered on Thursday despite a strong earnings report where Tesla beat on the top and bottom lines. Comments around capacity shortages and supply issues led investors to exit stage left, and Tesla dropped 12% thereafter.
This naturally dragged the sector down with Rivian and Lucid (LCID) stocks both getting hit hard. Rivian had been on the back foot since its earnings report highlighting delays to deliveries and investors refocused on the cash burn rate. 2022's hawkish tilt by the Fed means investors are bailing on high risk, high growth names. Amazon then highlighted the fact that while it does have an order for 100,000 electric vans from Rivian, it does hold the power to do as it pleases. It announced a deal with Stellantis several weeks ago that brought more unwanted negative attention to Rivian.
Rivian Stock News
We note some conflicting news out over the weekend from two of Rivian's IPO lead managers. Morgan Stanley is out with a bullish note, putting a $145 price target on the stock in the process.
“While Rivian is at a far earlier stage in its industrial journey than Tesla, we do not see this company as just a ‘concept stock’ either. The road to ramping production will be choppy, but we expect largely due to supply rather than demand."
This is a decent upside then from the closing price on Friday of $57.12, but when you consider it IPO’d at $78 and hit $172 a few days later, then that is some caveat.
Goldman Sachs, however, does highlight Rivian as one of the most stretched stocks in the current tightening financial conditions. While not a direct research call, US Chief Equity Strategist David Kostin lists the top and bottom stocks based on the Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index. At the top of the list is Moderna (MRNA), but at the bottom is RIVN with an estimated high free cash flow burn.
Rivian Stock Forecast
Given the stock remains in its infancy, there is little in the way of decent analysis of the chart yet. We can see some resistance from the IPO price of $78 on the way down, and this will likely be as much psychological as anything else.
Rivian chart, daily
