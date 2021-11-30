Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why is RIVN falling today?

RIVN stock is back on track on Monday as it rises 7%.

Rivian closes near but fails at $120 resistance.

Delays to deliveries and Omicron hit the stock on Friday.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) made the expected rally on Monday look easy as the stock was helped by improving sentiment and waning fears over the new covid variant of concern, Omicron. We have to wait to see how this really turns out, but calming noises from Pfizer saying they expect their current vaccine to offer some protection and South Africa saying so far cases of Omicron are mild helped soothe investor fears on Monday.

RIVN stock, as a momentum name, naturally outperformed and surged nearly 7%. In fact, Rivian's performance on Friday was also impressive, given it fell less than 3%. This, for such a high beta name, was impressive. All the more so when you consider it IPO'd at $78, so the temptation to take profits is high. Investors held their nerve though, and the electric vehicle sector may have more to come in 2021 from one of the hottest sectors of the year.

Rivian (RIVN) stock news

The news over delivery delays did hit sentiment slightly toward the end of last week with the stock losing 4% on Thursday before Friday's more modest 2.4% loss. While we have mentioned the apparently huge valuation for a company that has yet to deliver, this name is all about momentum. Momentum had been stalling, so Tuesday's moves are important for short-term momentum traders. Can Rivian get back above $120?

Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast

We had identified $120 as important and as we can see Monday's point of control was right on the level. Clearly then this is a pivot point. There is a lot of volume here, and breaking above should see a quick move to $129. $129 is the point of control since IPO, and a huge level of volume took place here. Again breaking that resistance will then set up a move to $148. A break below $120 and $100 is then in view as a big psychological level but also as a large volume level as there is a lot of volume there, shown by the green volume profile bars on the right of the chart below.

We do not really have a strong view on this one. Long term, the valuation is too high, but this is mostly a short-term momentum name as previously said. That is why the levels above are key. Note them and use them to your advantage, but always have a stop or some form of risk management in place.