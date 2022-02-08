Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Where next for RIVN stock?

Rivian stock continues to lose ground, shedding another 4% on Monday.

RIVN staged a meagre bounce but looks set for more losses.

Rivian shares are down over 40% in 2022.

More woes for Rivian shareholders as the stock loses another 4% on Monday. Yields keep rising and central banks keep getting more hawkish, meaning high growth stocks will continue to lose investors. Rivian looks to be on a one-way street at the moment. Having IPO'd at $78 and peaked at $179, it has been a fast decline since then.

Amazon (AMZN) announced spectacular results last week that saw the stock surge to the biggest market cap gain ever. Including its stake in Rivian, the numbers were even better. However, Amazon has possibly helped the decline in Rivian as the recently announced collaboration with Stellantis made investors take note that Rivian did not have exclusivity with Amazon.

Rivian Stock News

Amazon obviously remains a major backer with a significant stake in Rivian. Morgan Stanley also seems to have found the company promising when it polled investors for their preference between Lucid and Rivian. 87% voted in favour of Rivian. Rivian is due to release earnings on March 10, and it will need to produce strong numbers to attract more investors back to the name. It was the last set of earnings and more specifically delivery numbers that set the shares on their current bearish path.

Can this set of numbers turn things around? We doubt it given the macroeconomic backdrop. Investors have adjusted portfolios accordingly. The days of high growth stocks are over for now.

Making other comparisons between Rivian and General Motors (GM), Jim Cramer on CNBC said about Rivian, "I think that it’s going to be a very unsexy truck maker." He commented that Mary Barra was doing a good job at GM.

Rivian Stock Forecast

The recent low at $50 is just too tempting and is likely to break again this week in our view. That could lead to further momentum selling as there are not too many technical levels to speak of.

$78 remains a key resistance – the IPO price. Before that the recent high at $71 would signal a change in sentiment. Breaking $71 would represent a new higher high in the current trend and would bring the downtrend to an end for the short term.

Rivian (RIVN) chart, daily