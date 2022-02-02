Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to sell RIVN?

- Rivian stock has put in three solid days of gains.
- RIVN shares have rallied as risk assets recover slightly.
- Rivian could get another boost from GOOGL and FB earnings.
Rivian (RIVN) shares have rallied, and we must remind you of our previous note earlier this week asking if it was time to buy the EV upstart. Obviously, the answer to that question was a resounding yes as Rivian is up just under 17% this week and counting. The reason has nothing to do with an imminent product launch or other positive news stories from the company. Rather this move was merely some position squaring after a long sell-off and then the modest return of risk appetites following on from Apple's strong earnings last week.
Rivian Stock News
Apple earnings have been followed by Google overnight, and the latter's shares are up a whopping 10% following earnings. This should help equities and risk appetites even more. This rally may not be over yet. We expect more to come. Facebook is out after the close with its earnings, and that could then give the rally even more fuel. We feel there is more risk-reward to the downside for Facebook (FB). It is already up 5% in sympathy with Google, so it will need to match that earnings beat to maintain the good feelings. Rivian is all about momentum as well as news flow. If one or both is lacking, the stock tends to fall.
Rivian has also announced today that it will release its own earnings on March 10 after the close. The last set of earnings were not good for the share price as the start-up missed slightly on deliveries. This will be a focus, as will the amount of cash the company is burning through.
Rivian Stock Forecast
Rivian has taken back the 9-day moving average, and next target is the $78 IPO level, which is the first resistance. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed over into bullish territory, but we must reiterate that this is about gauging risk appetite. For now with Google and Apple behind us, it should be risk-on for equities.
Rivian (RIVN) chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
