Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to sell RIVN?

Rivian stock has put in three solid days of gains.

RIVN shares have rallied as risk assets recover slightly.

Rivian could get another boost from GOOGL and FB earnings.

Rivian (RIVN) shares have rallied, and we must remind you of our previous note earlier this week asking if it was time to buy the EV upstart. Obviously, the answer to that question was a resounding yes as Rivian is up just under 17% this week and counting. The reason has nothing to do with an imminent product launch or other positive news stories from the company. Rather this move was merely some position squaring after a long sell-off and then the modest return of risk appetites following on from Apple's strong earnings last week.

Rivian Stock News

Apple earnings have been followed by Google overnight, and the latter's shares are up a whopping 10% following earnings. This should help equities and risk appetites even more. This rally may not be over yet. We expect more to come. Facebook is out after the close with its earnings, and that could then give the rally even more fuel. We feel there is more risk-reward to the downside for Facebook (FB). It is already up 5% in sympathy with Google, so it will need to match that earnings beat to maintain the good feelings. Rivian is all about momentum as well as news flow. If one or both is lacking, the stock tends to fall.

Rivian has also announced today that it will release its own earnings on March 10 after the close. The last set of earnings were not good for the share price as the start-up missed slightly on deliveries. This will be a focus, as will the amount of cash the company is burning through.

Rivian Stock Forecast

Rivian has taken back the 9-day moving average, and next target is the $78 IPO level, which is the first resistance. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed over into bullish territory, but we must reiterate that this is about gauging risk appetite. For now with Google and Apple behind us, it should be risk-on for equities.

Rivian (RIVN) chart, daily