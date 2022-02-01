Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy RIVN yet?

- Rivian stock finally gets a pop as risk and tech have a moment.
- RIVN shares close up 15% as NASDAQ bounces on Monday.
- Rivian gets tailwinds from Tesla upgrade and month-end buying.
Rivian (RIVN) finally caught a bid yesterday as the shares charged higher to close up over 15%. The stock closed at $65.74, just above the 9-day moving average as a host of EV names benefited from Credit Suisse upgrading Tesla. Rivian was also reiterated by Morgan Stanley, who put a hefty $147 price target on the stock.
We are all familiar with the challenges facing the stock, which have received more attention than during the IPO. That IPO was just at the end of the market bubble in certain names. This growth bubble saw Rivian attract a frenzy of interest and saw the IPO price of $78 quickly give way as the stock popped all the way to $179. We had identified this bubble and advised our readers to wait. We cited other noted IPOs such as Facebook and LinkedIn, which gave investors ample opportunity to buy well below the IPO price once the frenzy had abated. It turned out that way here too. Added to the headwinds were of course the hawkish tilt by the Fed, paving the way for tech and unprofitable names to take a severe beating in the first few weeks of 2022.
Rivian Stock News
Rivian did not fare well from Goldman Sachs strategists running a list of winners and losers from the latest hawkish conditions. Goldman has its own proprietary financial conditions index, and this spat out Rivian as the potential worst stock in the current tightening scenario. The best stock was Moderna (MRNA). Moderna is sitting on a huge cash pile, while Rivian is burning cash to scale up product launches. The two are at opposite ends of the spectrum.
There is, however, little else to report for Rivian leading us to believe yesterday's rally is unsustainable and likely to peter out soon. Delivery numbers out from Chinese EV makers this morning are not too impressive. All deliveries for January are down versus December for NIO, XPEV and LI. The lunar new year does have some causation here, but investors will likely need more than excuses to get back into what is now seen as high-risk, high growth. Fund managers have adjusted portfolios to give this sector a much smaller allocation in their portfolios than last year. Fund managers take a quarterly or longer view, so turning sentiment around will be difficult.
The move could continue for a day or two yet as risk assets in Europe remain bid this morning. Bitcoin is steady and AMC has just released reasonable revenue forecasts. This has seen meme names move higher in the premarket, so Rivian should get brought along in the momentum.
Rivian Stock Forecast
$78 remains an obvious resistance, and the short-term pivot is at $63. Open below and risk-reward favours more downside. $57 is the next support before the lows at $50.
Rivian chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
DOGE to jump to $0.16
Dogecoin price action resembles Ripple and its lack of volatility. Despite this, investors can expect DOGE to see a minor run-up over the course of this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.