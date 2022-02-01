Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy RIVN yet?

Rivian stock finally gets a pop as risk and tech have a moment.

RIVN shares close up 15% as NASDAQ bounces on Monday.

Rivian gets tailwinds from Tesla upgrade and month-end buying.

Rivian (RIVN) finally caught a bid yesterday as the shares charged higher to close up over 15%. The stock closed at $65.74, just above the 9-day moving average as a host of EV names benefited from Credit Suisse upgrading Tesla. Rivian was also reiterated by Morgan Stanley, who put a hefty $147 price target on the stock.

We are all familiar with the challenges facing the stock, which have received more attention than during the IPO. That IPO was just at the end of the market bubble in certain names. This growth bubble saw Rivian attract a frenzy of interest and saw the IPO price of $78 quickly give way as the stock popped all the way to $179. We had identified this bubble and advised our readers to wait. We cited other noted IPOs such as Facebook and LinkedIn, which gave investors ample opportunity to buy well below the IPO price once the frenzy had abated. It turned out that way here too. Added to the headwinds were of course the hawkish tilt by the Fed, paving the way for tech and unprofitable names to take a severe beating in the first few weeks of 2022.

Rivian Stock News

Rivian did not fare well from Goldman Sachs strategists running a list of winners and losers from the latest hawkish conditions. Goldman has its own proprietary financial conditions index, and this spat out Rivian as the potential worst stock in the current tightening scenario. The best stock was Moderna (MRNA). Moderna is sitting on a huge cash pile, while Rivian is burning cash to scale up product launches. The two are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

There is, however, little else to report for Rivian leading us to believe yesterday's rally is unsustainable and likely to peter out soon. Delivery numbers out from Chinese EV makers this morning are not too impressive. All deliveries for January are down versus December for NIO, XPEV and LI. The lunar new year does have some causation here, but investors will likely need more than excuses to get back into what is now seen as high-risk, high growth. Fund managers have adjusted portfolios to give this sector a much smaller allocation in their portfolios than last year. Fund managers take a quarterly or longer view, so turning sentiment around will be difficult.

The move could continue for a day or two yet as risk assets in Europe remain bid this morning. Bitcoin is steady and AMC has just released reasonable revenue forecasts. This has seen meme names move higher in the premarket, so Rivian should get brought along in the momentum.

Rivian Stock Forecast

$78 remains an obvious resistance, and the short-term pivot is at $63. Open below and risk-reward favours more downside. $57 is the next support before the lows at $50.

Rivian chart, daily