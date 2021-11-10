Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: What price is Rivian IPO'ing at?

Rivian is set to begin trading on Wednesday.

Rivian is one of the hottest tickets of the year for traders and investors.

Rivian will trade under the ticker symbol RIVN.

All set then for one of the hottest seats in town. Front and centre for the Rivian IPO day, and it is sure to provide more entertainment than being courtside for the Knicks. This one already has a huge retail following with social media mentions skyrocketing. The first hour will likely be highly volatile. Demand looks set to be strong.

Rivian is an Amazon and Ford backed electric vehicle manufacturer. The company diversifies itself from other EV makers by focusing on electric vans, SUV and trucks. The company has the backing of notable names in Ford and Amazon and has an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Amazon. The timing is certainly good as the EV sector is hot right now as is anything related to clean energy. Tesla (TSLA) has been booming (well, it was until Elon's tweet), and the green energy sector got a boost when lawmakers finally got the US stimulus bill across the line on Monday. This contains significant provisions for electric vehicles as well as other "green economy" initiatives. Rivian then is tapping the market at just the right time.

Rivian (RIVN) stock news

The first thing to note from my headline above, for those not already in the know, is that Rivian will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker RIVN. The company had initially revealed a price range for the IPO of between $57 and $62 as recently as November 1. The company pushed that up significantly as it went on an investor roadshow. The price was bumped up to a range of $72 to $74, giving Rivian (RIVN) stock a potential valuation of $65 billion.

An investor roadshow is merely a sales meeting. The company meets institutional investors to gauge their interest in buying shares and obviously demand has been very strong. Rivian (RIVN) confirmed late on Tuesday that the IPO price is set at an even higher level – $78. This gives Rivian (RIVN) a market cap of $77 to $80 billion, putting it more or less equal to the market cap of Ford (F), one of its backers. Demand was very strong, so Rivian also increased the option for underwriters to take up an extra 20.7 million shares. In total Rivian looks to have raised nearly $12 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs in US history.

Rivian (RIVN) stock

Rivian's SEC filing on November 5 says: