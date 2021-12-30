Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Rivian set to target $78

- Rivian (RIVN) stock closes below $100 on Wednesday, down over 3%.
- Rivian (RIVN) shares are struggling to make any headway as year-end approaches.
- Rivian (RIVN) has a huge market cap and will find it hard to justify that valuation.
Rivian shares closed under $100 again on Wednesday as the shares continue to struggle for momentum. This is not the first time they have closed below $100 but with year-end profit-taking now firmly established, more losses may be on the cards for the last two sessions of the year.
Rivian (RIVN) stock news
Momentum has been suffering since the last earnings report highlighted the huge valuation premium for a lack of profit. Investors were also disappointed by a small delivery delay. This was added to with more delays announced this week when insideevs.com reported delays to the R1T Max pack explore.
Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast
Momentum is key for this type of stock and it is waning. Valuation is not applicable it is all about future growth so maintaining momentum is the key here. The earnings report put a serious dent in that momentum and now year-end is also hitting.
Rivian (RIVN) stock really struggled with $124 with little volume above there. An initial consolidation around $117 eventually broke and saw a sharp move lower to $100. This is due to the volume gap beneath $117. The $100 level was always likely to be a psychological support and consolidation area and so it is proving. However, Rivian is still setting lower highs on each rebound so it is likely to now look to break the $88.42 low from last week. that would open the door for a move to the IPO price of $78.
Resistance at $100, $117 and $124. Support at $92, $88.42 and $78.
Rivian (RIVN) chart, 4 hour
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1300 ahead of US data
EUR/USD tested 1.1300 in the early European session amid renewed USD strength but erased a portion of its daily losses. Ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 1.1300.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3500
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses. As choppy trading action continues the pair seems to have steadied around 1.3500 ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold rebound to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.