Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Rivian set to target $78

Rivian (RIVN) stock closes below $100 on Wednesday, down over 3%.

Rivian (RIVN) shares are struggling to make any headway as year-end approaches.

Rivian (RIVN) has a huge market cap and will find it hard to justify that valuation.

Rivian shares closed under $100 again on Wednesday as the shares continue to struggle for momentum. This is not the first time they have closed below $100 but with year-end profit-taking now firmly established, more losses may be on the cards for the last two sessions of the year.

Rivian (RIVN) stock news

Momentum has been suffering since the last earnings report highlighted the huge valuation premium for a lack of profit. Investors were also disappointed by a small delivery delay. This was added to with more delays announced this week when insideevs.com reported delays to the R1T Max pack explore.

Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast

Momentum is key for this type of stock and it is waning. Valuation is not applicable it is all about future growth so maintaining momentum is the key here. The earnings report put a serious dent in that momentum and now year-end is also hitting.

Rivian (RIVN) stock really struggled with $124 with little volume above there. An initial consolidation around $117 eventually broke and saw a sharp move lower to $100. This is due to the volume gap beneath $117. The $100 level was always likely to be a psychological support and consolidation area and so it is proving. However, Rivian is still setting lower highs on each rebound so it is likely to now look to break the $88.42 low from last week. that would open the door for a move to the IPO price of $78.

Resistance at $100, $117 and $124. Support at $92, $88.42 and $78.

Rivian (RIVN) chart, 4 hour